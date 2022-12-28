The recently launched outlet is spread across 800 sq. ft at GVK, Nexus Mall in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Arrow, the men’s formal wear brand from the house of Arvind Fashions Limited has launched a new store at Whitefield, Bengaluru. The opening of this store indicates the brand’s vigorous expansion plans in the city. With this new addition, the city now hosts 13 exclusive outlets of the brand.

The 800 sq. ft store is located at Nexus Mall, Whitefield near Sheraton Grand Bengaluru. Like every other Arrow store, the new store will exhibit the brand’s modern global retail identity which emphasizes its American heritage, contemporary style, and New York point of view, the brand said in a statement.

Arrow did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment on the new store opening.

Recently the brand opened another store in Bengaluru. It was a 1,700 sq. ft store which is located in the suburb of Konanakunte. IndiaRetailing was the first to report the news about this new store on 15 December. Read more about it here.

With 167 years of legacy, the brand was launched in India in 1993. Arrow has more than 250 exclusive brand stores and over 1000 shop-in-shop counters in 109 cities across India. As part of a strategic growth plan, the brand has been steadily expanding its retail presence in India over the last few years, not just with standalone stores like this one, but also within various multi-brand outlets and department stores.