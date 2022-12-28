Titan Eye Plus marks Ratan Tata’s 85th birthday with a flagship store in Dubai

The newly-launched store is at the Burjuman Mall and displays Red Dot award-winning signature eyewear collection and premium watches

Mumbai: Tata-group-owned eyewear retail brand Titan Eye Plus has now set its eyes on UAE. It launched its first flagship store at Burjuman Mall in Dubai on the occasion of the 85th birthday of industrialist Ratan Tata, the Emeritus Chairman of Tata Sons.

The newly-launched store displays the Red Dot award-winning signature eyewear collection and premium watches which include Edge and Raga.

When contacted, officials from Titan Eye revealed that this is a soft launch and the hard launch is scheduled for some time in January 2023.

The brand is apparently on an expansion spree in India as well and has set its sights on the 1,000-store mark in India. The brand expects to continue the profitable run it experienced in 2021 and 2022 in the financial year 2023 as well.

“Today on the 85th birthday of Ratan Tata, we are proud to launch Titan Eye + @Burjuman Mall. With over 800 stores in the Indian subcontinent, this will be Titan Eye + first and flagship store in UAE. The store displays red dot award-winning signature eyewear collection and premium watches that include Edge and Raga,” Vythnatha, a Dubai-based retail real estate professional, shared in a LinkedIn post.

Titan Eye Plus offers a wide range of products including watches, sunglasses, computer glasses, contact lenses, and reading glasses along with various accessories such as solar eclipse goggles, swimming goggles, clip-on, face masks, etc. It is the third major line of the consumer business division from Titan Company Ltd., which ventured into the eyewear category in March 2007.