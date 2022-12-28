Now, customers can Blinkit boAt products within minutes

To begin with, Blinkit will home deliver boAt headphones and accessories in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Blinkit, an Indian instant delivery service, has announced its tie-up with boAt, an audio and wearables brand to deliver boAt headphones and accessories within minutes. Initially, the service will be available across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

“boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. More than anything else, this leads to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting quality products from a cool brand delivered within minutes. Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit.

According to Blinkit, the partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the world of quick commerce.

Blinkit has also partnered with Apple premium reseller Unicorn Infosolutions, to bring Apple products to the quick-commerce platform. IndiaRetailing reported about this partnership in September this year. The tie-up enabled the delivery of Apple products within minutes. Read more about it here.

Blinkit was founded in December 2013 by Saurabh Kumar and Albinder Dhindsa as an eCommerce company that home-deliver goods. The company is based in Gurugram. To date, it has received over $1 billion in funding from various investors.