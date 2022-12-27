The Body Shop opens store in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

The 500 sq. ft. Body Shop store was inaugurated by Yate Nabam, Ms. Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Body Shop has entered Arunachal Pradesh with a store in the state’s capital city Itanagar. The 500 sq. ft. store, which is in the Papum Pare area of the city, was inaugurated by Yate Nabam, Ms. Arunachal Pradesh.

It offers an array of cruelty-free vegetarian, vegan and sustainable products.

“We have always been one of the first global brands to open stores beyond the metropolitan centres in India – and we remain invested in expanding to smaller towns and cities including bringing our flagship Activist Workshop stores to them,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, VP, of The Body Shop South Asia.

“With this vision, we at The Body Shop planned to make the stores accessible to consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, hence we chose Itanagar as our new location,” he added.

The Body Shop seems to have big expansion plans in India as the brand has recently opened three more new stores – Forum Falcon City, Bengaluru; Phoenix Citadel, Indore; and Goad DOD Road, Surat. All these stores were opened on the same day, suggesting that the brand sees potential in the Indian market.

“As part of our retail reset, we’re putting stores front and centre. We’re creating sustainable growth by developing our business and meeting people where they love to shop- whether that’s online or in our stores,” said Chaturvedi about the expansion.

Currently, The Body Shop has 200 stores in 65 cities and plans to open 300 stores in 50 new cities by 2025. The brand is expanding its retail footprint with a clear focus on smaller cities and towns.