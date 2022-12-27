Lotto opens outlet in Mansa, Punjab

Italian brand, Lotto has its physical retail footprint in seventeen states across India

New Delhi: Italian sports equipment manufacturer, Lotto opens its latest store in Mansa, Punjab. This is the brand’s 35th store opening of the year through Sports Station India Private Ltd. (SSIPL) which commenced its retail and shop-in- shop (SIS) business for the brand in the year 2011.

The brand offers clothing, footwear and sportswear for men and women.

It has built the core product line of the brand in India and has aggressive expansion plans. The brand has also strengthened its performance segment by focusing on footwear and technical clothing for football and tennis.

Currently, the brand has its physical retail footprint in seventeen states across India with 67 stores and about 80 per cent of the outlets are franchised.

The brand entered India in July 2007 through Lotto India Sports Lifestyle (LISLPL) as the master franchisee of Lotto Sports in the country.

Lotto Sport Italia was established in 1973 by the Caberlotto family in Montebelluna, northern Italy, the world centre of footwear manufacturing. Tennis shoes signalled the beginning of production for the brand, followed by models for basketball, volleyball, athletics and football.