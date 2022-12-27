E-commerce startup Jaipur Chakki takes Barmer farmer onboard

As part of the Jaipur Chakki core management team, the farmer will help the e-commerce startup procure quality farm produce at affordable prices

Mumbai: Jaipur Chakki, an e-commerce startup, has Vikram Singh Taratra included a progressive farmer from Barmer, Rajasthan in its core management team. Taratra will help the company procure quality farm produce at affordable prices.

Taratra has associated with Zeta Farms (Jaipur-based agrotech startup) to train women farmers from nearby villages to produce with scientific farming process. He said, “I believe in new ideas of farming. Associating with Jaipur Chakki will help us to bring supply partner, farm to family connectivity, better income source, market knowledge etc. to the farmers and ultimately the goal of ‘Farm to Family’ will be substantial in real sense.”

Jaipur Chakki co-founder Manoj Maru said that after operating in Jaipur, the company is aiming to have a presence in the top 20 cities across the country with over 500 exclusive stores by 2024. As part of the expansion plan, Jaipur Chakki has started operations in Ahmedabad and is soon opening its next stores in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Surat and Chandigarh.

Jaipur Chakki started with home delivery of flours (30 types) and spices to customers within 24 hours. It is now venturing into other food items (Cold Press Oil, Pulses, Rice, Cereals, Oatmeal, Gram Flour, Tea, Poha, etc).