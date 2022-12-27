FreshToHome enables 3.6 crore deliveries in 2022

After getting 68 orders per minute through the app, the company delivered 3.6 crore deliveries this year

Mumbai: Online fish and meat delivery platform FreshToHome has made 3.6 crore deliveries this year across all product categories, the company said in a statement. It received over 68 orders per minute on its the app.

Bengaluru emerged as the top Tier I city to place the highest volume of meat, fish and seafood orders while Jaipur in the North and Vijayawada in the South became the top Tier II cities. The brand saw over 125% growth in Vijayawada in the last two quarters.

Consumers in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru mostly ordered ‘spicy Chettinad chicken’ while Chennai and Hyderabad ordered ‘Granny’s masala fried chicken’ the most. On the other hand, chicken dumplings were the most popular in Kerala. ‘Seekh kebabs’ were the favourite in North India.

Chicken Curry Cut (Skinless) remains to be the most repeatedly ordered SKU in the last seven years. Goat Curry Cut, Chicken Curry Cut, Chicken Breast Fillet, Rohu, Sardine, Prawn, and Baasa are the highest-selling products in the Meat, Chicken and Fish categories respectively.

FreshtoHome’s recently added ‘ReadyToCook’ category has been the fastest growing in several cities. ‘Meaty chicken seekh kebab’ became the most ordered product from this category while ‘cocktail chicken samosas’ became the most preferred in the UAE region.

“E-range additives and preservatives-free ready-to-cook products in the frozen meat category in the FreshtoHome platform registered 1.9 times growth during the year and emerged as the fastest growing category,” said Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshToHome.

“Led by such positive customer feedback, we have expanded our geography spread by 60% in 2022. Such data also affirm that we are in the right direction in building a large customer community that will choose preservative-free and chemical-free meat with every purchase,” added Kadavil.

Currently, FreshtoHome enables deliveries in more than 190 cities, comprising 8 international cities, 15 states & union territories and 2 countries.