The recent partnership with the weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is to focus on Amway’s health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country

Bengaluru: Amway India, a direct-selling FMCG company, recently launched ‘Passion ko Do Poshan’, a campaign in which it has partnered with Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The company appointed the athlete as the brand ambassador for Amway and its Nutrilite range of products in August this year.

“I’m honored to be associated with – Nutrilite from Amway, which is globally recognized for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to live a fit and healthy lifestyle and, in my journey, Nutrilite provides the adequate nutrition to level up my game and never slow down,” said Saikhom Mirabai Chanu while commenting on the campaign.

The association with the Olympic medalist is in line with Amway’s concentration on consolidating its health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country.

“As people focus on excelling in their passion areas, they often miss out on providing their bodies with the nutrition, which acts as fuel in their journey towards their goals. This campaign reflects how people’s passion is synonymous with their identity, and, along with a proper diet, Nutrilite provides them with the required nutrition support,” said Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India.

Nutrilite, the flagship brand of Amway, has a legacy of over 80 years of plant-based approach to supplementation.

The campaign was conceptualized and created by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, a global communications and advertising network.