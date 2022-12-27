Here’s what India ordered on Q-Comm in 2022

While Borzo reveals that food and clothes were the top category ordered, Dunzo Daily’s latest data suggests that onions, tomatoes and potatoes were the most ordered veggies in all cities

Mumbai: The year 2022 saw millions of orders being processed, packed and delivered online through various delivery and e-commerce apps. Several of ‘tech-enabled’ apps have successfully delivered orders carrying various categories of products. The latest Data from Borzo (erstwhile WeFast) and Dunzo Daily reveals the most popular and trending categories that Indians ordered online in 2022.

Food and clothes are the most popular delivery categories of 2022 followed by Documents in the third spot on Borzo, while groceries were the fourth trending category ordered.

Dunzo Daily’s latest data suggests that onions, tomatoes and potatoes were the most ordered veggies in all cities, two years in a row. Milk and Aata (wheat flour) were among the most commonly ordered item in all cities.

According to Dunzo’s citywise data, Mumbaikars ordered the most from stores situated less than two minutes away and most of the orders were placed after midnight. While Delhi-NCR ordered 3x more condoms this year than Chennai which ordered 2X baby care products.

According to Borzo data, with 32% orders clothes (was the top category for was the top category in Delhi while food was the most ordered category in Bengaluru (41%) and Mumbai (28%).