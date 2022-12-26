Ultrafresh opened its fifth One-Stop-Shop studio in Bihar

The new studio at Katihar in Bihar is part of Ultrafresh’s plans to double its retail footprint in the state by the end of financial year 2022

New Delhi: Modular kitchen company Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Ltd. launched its fifth ‘One-Stop-Shop’ studio at Katihar in Bihar. Spread across 900 sq. ft., the studio offers a range of modular kitchens, wardrobes, display and storage units in acrylic and laminate finish. It also offers customers an option to customize and design their kitchens.

Ultrafresh Modular Solutions is an independent subsidiary of TTK Prestige Ltd., And the ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format highlights the brand and product synergy between TTK Prestige Ltd. and Ultrafresh. In November, the company opened its first Chennai outlet in November, which was its seventh outlet in the state. Read more about it here. The company plans to expand ‘One-Stop-Shop’ studios operations in eastern parts of India.

“The modular kitchen market is increasingly growing in tier II and III cities of India. After analysing the customer needs, preferences and cooking styles in Bihar, we offer a wide range of modular kitchens. On average, the home size in Bihar is spacious which provides a larger scope to design a kitchen space,” said Dhruv Trigunayat CEO of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Ltd.

He further added, “Considering the demand and growth potential of the modular kitchen market in Bihar, we have accelerated our store launch plan with an aim to open Ultrafresh chain of Studios in all major cities of Bihar in the next two years.”

Founded in 2018, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Ltd. is an end-to-end modular solutions provider for kitchens, wardrobes and storage requirements in India. The company that specialises in modular solutions has its manufacturing facility located at Nalagarh, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. It has a production capacity of about 1,000 kitchens and 5,000 kitchens hoods a month. The brand has a strong presence in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with over 120 kitchen studios and 15 experience centres.