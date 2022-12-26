Lifestyle announces sale of the season

During the sale, Lifestyle will offer flat 50% off across several top brands

Bengaluru: Departmentstore chain Lifestyle has announced its latest sale where the customers will get flat 50 per cent across top fashion brands.

This Lifestyle sale will be live at all 90 Lifestyle stores across the country, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users.

In addition to the 50 per cent discount, shoppers with ICICI and One Card credit card holders will get an instant 10% discount on minimum shopping of Rs 7,500and Rs 3,500respectively. Along with this, Paytm users can get up to Rs 750 cashback on shopping of Rs 2,999 and above.

Lifestyle is a leading fashion retailer that houses several Indian and international brands such as Levi’s, Vero Moda, Maybelline, Jack and Jones, Pepe, Melange, Kappa, Van Heusen, AND, Biba, Skechers, Code, Forca, Allen Solly, Baggit, Titan, Fossil and Catwalk.

Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 90 stores in over 44 cities and delivers to over 19,000 pin codes. It is an omnichannel player that also retails through lifestylestores.com.