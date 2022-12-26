Burger King enters Rishikesh

American fast-food chain Burger King opened its first outlet in Rishikesh at Tapovan

New Delhi: Multinational American chain of hamburger fast food restaurants, Burger King opened its first outlet Tapovan in Rishikesh. Burger King is a subsidiary of QSR Asia Pte. Ltd, one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India based on the current number of restaurants.

The Miami-based QSR chain opened its first outlet in India in 2014 at Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. The brand has been operating company-owned stores in the country, which is the 100th country it is present in.

As of March 31 2022, the Company had a widespread network of 315 restaurants including 9 sub-franchisee restaurants.

Burger King’s menu has expanded from a basic offering of burgers, French fries, sodas, and milkshakes to a larger and more diverse set of products. In 1957, the “Whopper” became the first major addition to the menu, and it has become Burger King’s signature product since.

Burger King was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, a Jacksonville, Florida. After Insta-Burger King ran into financial difficulties in 1954, its two Miami-based franchisees David Edgerton (1927–2018) and James McLamore (1926–1996) purchased the company and renamed it “Burger King”.