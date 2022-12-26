The Arjun Kilachand store is in the heritage Art Deco building located between Matralaya and Cooperage Garden junction at Nariman Point

Mumbai: Menswear brand Arjun Kilachand unveils a new flagship store in the heart of South Mumbai’s Queen’s Necklace.

The 2,000 sq. ft. store is in a heritage Art Deco building located between Matralaya and Cooperage Garden junction at Nariman Point. The store is an immersive and experiential store.

On this occasion, designer Arjun shared, “This unique flagship experiential store complements my brand’s DNA in totality.”

It is a luxury men’s label offering Indian ethnic wear and western formals for men.