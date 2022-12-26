This is the second Too Faced store in New Delhi, the first being located at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: Too Faced Cosmetics’ new store is now operational at Select CITYWALK, Saket, Delhi, announced Vandana Singh, Leasing Senior Executive at Select CITYWALK in a LinkedIn post.

Too Faced Cosmetics entered the Indian market in 2021. The first store was opened in DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Headquartered in California, Too Faced is a makeup brand that was launched in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. It offers a range of high-quality and innovative formulas.

With a total of 12.7 million followers on Instagram, Too Faced has created a strong community among millennials.

In 2016, the makeup brand was acquired by Estée Lauder Companies Inc., an American multinational cosmetics company, for US$1.45 billion. This acquisition is the largest by Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,known to be the second largest cosmetic company in the world afterL’Oréal.

Launched in 1946 by Estée Lauder and her husband Joseph H. Lauder in New York City, it made only four products – cleansing oil, skin lotion, all-purpose creme, and creme pack.

Recently, the company announced that it has acquired designer fashion house Tom Ford in a deal worth $2.8bn, with Ford remaining as creative director until at least 2023.