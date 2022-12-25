Tech icon of the week: Amar Patel, Sapphire Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Amar Patel, CTO at Sapphire Foods India Pvt. Ltd. this week

Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Amar Patel

Amar Patel is a creative & meticulous IT Leader with more than 19 years of diverse experience across digital, SAP, applications and IT infrastructure, who undertakes complex assignments and delivers top-tier performance. He applies strong IT strategic planning, financial management and communication skills to align key stakeholders on technology trends in the marketplace and drives high return on investment.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Implementation and management of the ERP

– SAP and application development

– Crafting digital platforms

Education

– University of Sunderland

BSc. Computing

– Cathedral & John Connon School

ICSE, General Studies

Skills

– Business process

– Program management

– SAP project management

– Vendor management

Career History & Experience

– Sapphire Foods India Limited

Chief Technology Officer | June 2019 – Present

– The Printers Mysore

Head of IT | Oct 2017 – June 2019

– HCL Technologies

Strategic Account Director | Sep 2015 – Oct

2017

– Mondelez International

IT Strategy Transformation leader

Aug 2013- Dec 2014

– SAP & Application Service Manager

July 2010- July 2013

– Cadbury PLC

IT Service Delivery Manager | July 2009- June

2010

SAP Project Manager | May 2007- June 2009

– Factors International

Project ManagerHuman | Nov 2006 – Apr 2007

– HP UK

SAP Project Manager | Nov 2004- Oct 2006

SAP FICO Consultant | Nov 2003- Oct 2004

– Procter & Gamble

SAP FICO Support Analyst (Intern)

Jul 2001 – Oct 2003