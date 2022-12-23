Nykd by Nykaa opens in Hyderabad

This is the third store of Nykd by Nykaa after one each in Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi: Nykd by Nykaa opens a store at the Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad. The brand initially launched with a range of four collections that featured panties and sleepwear and now has expanded its collection by including athleisure as well.

This is the store of Nykd by Nykaa after one each in Delhi and Mumbai.

The new store offers a wide range of products which offer comfort and durability. It also offers a bra fit advisor for customers to understand their correct size in just three minutes.

With the launch of Nykd, the company aims to simplify lingerie shopping by helping consumers understand their body types.

Nykaa commenced in 2012 as an online marketplace for health and beauty products. It has since expanded to include physical retail stores. It is estimated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 16.39% through FY2026 to reach $2.89 billion by FY2026.

The women’s inner-wear industry in India has been growing significantly over the past few years because of an increasing number of working women, changing fashion trends, increased awareness about better fits and rising disposable incomes. Considering the vast potential of the segment, especially in untapped areas, such as Tier II and Tier III cities, Nykd aims to spread awareness about the need to choose the right lingerie.