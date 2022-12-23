Forever 21 opens its 2nd store in Chennai

The brand has its first store in the city at Express Avenue Mall and the new store has opened at Phoenix Palladium

New Delhi: Fast fashion retailer brand Forever 21 launched its second store in Chennai at Phoenix Palladium. It also has an existing store at Express Avenue Mall in the city. The brand offers clothing and accessories for women, men and kids.

Forever 21 operates by bringing in new merchandise daily to keep the store exciting. The brand was founded in 1984 and has more than 550 stores in 27 countries across the globe.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. acquired exclusive online and offline rights to the India network of Forever 21. The brand reaches out to 300 towns and cities in the country.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) hosts product lines that range from affordable and mass-market to luxurious, high-end styles and cater to every age group, from children and youth to men and women. Over the years, the company has brought various global brands like Simon Carter and Ted Baker to the Indian retail market.