Everstone Capital hires Oyo’s Mayur Hola as head of marketing for its...

Mayur Hola will report to Dev Amritesh, chief executive of Culinary Brands, the India master franchisee of US-based sandwich brand Subway

New Delhi: Everstone Capital’s food venture Culinary Brands Pvt. Ltd. has hired Mayur Hola as the head of marketing of the food and beverages company, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

One of them said Hola will report to Dev Amritesh, chief executive of Culinary Brands who was hired in October by Everstone to spearhead Culinary Brands – the India master franchisee of US-based sandwich brand Subway.

Prior to joining Culinary Brands, Hola worked with Oyo as the senior vice president for global brands.

Both Amritesh and Hola have worked together many years ago at Jubilant FoodWorks, the India master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts.

Everstone did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment on Hola’s appointment.

Culinary Brands currently operates Subway in India and has the franchisee rights for the US brand in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

On Monday, IndiaRetailing reported that Everstone has signed the master franchisee agreement with Italy-based Luigi Lavazza to open Lavazza-branded cafes in India and to sell Fresh & Honest coffee vending machines. Read more about it here.

With Lavazza, Culinary Brands will now have two global brands-Subway and Lavazza- in its offerings.

Last year, Everstone signed as the master franchise for Subway for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. At the time of the announcement, Everstone said it plans to open about 2,000 Subway outlets in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Separately, Everstone also operates another US fast-food chain Burger King in India through a joint venture with the American giant.