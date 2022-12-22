Menswear brand Blackberrys announces Nepal entry

Blackberrys to enter Nepal with two stores, spread across 2,000 sqft and 2,700 sq. ft. respectively that will offer a wide assortment of its products

Mumbai: Blackberrys, the 30-year-old menswear brand, has announced the launch of two new stores in Durbarmarg and Civil Mall in Nepal. Spread across 2,000 sq. ft. and 2,700 sq. ft., both stores offer a wide assortment of Blackberrys range including suits, jackets, formalwear, casual wear, ethnic wear, footwear, accessories and much more.

The new stores will showcase Blackberrys’ latest range of wedding collections along with an exclusive range of suits, tuxedos, blazers, ethnic wear and more. The store also offers the brand’s newest category, Tech-Pro.

Speaking about the store openings, Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director – Blackberrys said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our new stores in Nepal. Our consumers consider us as their ‘fit-experts’ as our products offer the perfect fit which has been loved for over three decades in India.”

The expansion into Nepal is a natural extension of Blackberrys’ growth strategy. With two store openings in key locations, the brand is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing menswear market in Nepal.

In 1991, Nitin Mohan co-founded Blackberrys along with his brother Nikhil Mohan. The journey began from a store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi – 6. From formal wear like trousers, suits, jackets and blazers, the brand later added semi-formal and casual offerings such as khakis, shirts, denim, T-shirts and innerwear, and even shoes and accessories.

The Mohan brothers have established multiple centres under Mohan Clothing Pvt. Ltd.