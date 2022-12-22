American Eagle opened two stores in rapid succession, one at Nexus Seawoods mall in Mumbai and the other at Nexus Celebration mall in Udaipur

New Delhi: American lifestyle, clothing and accessories retailer American Eagle opened two stores one after another in Mumbai and Udaipur. The new stores have a wide range of merchandise that reflects global fashion and superior consumer experience.

The brand opened one store at Nexus Seawoods mall in Mumbai and another at Nexus Celebration mall, Udaipur.

American Eagle is a store for jeans, joggers, skirts, t-shirts, jumpsuits, dresses, tank tops & more designed with the goal of making the person feel at their best, most comfortable self.

The brand plans to expand its retail presence in the country through franchisees, it plans to open 50 retail stores in India over the next three years.

American Eagle entered India through Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. as the companies finalised the deal in August 2017.

Over the years, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has introduced many such global brands in India like Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Peter England, Simon Carter and VanHeusen.

Currently, American Eagle has its presence in Chandigarh, Delhi – NCR, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and now Udaipur as well.

The brand operates over 1,000 stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide.