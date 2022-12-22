Mr.Milkman by EverAg reports an increment of 12% in milk and a huge jump in value-added products sale

Apart from milk, the top-selling value-added products for its clients have been bread and buttermilk, followed by ghee, dahi (yogurt), paneer, butter, and cheese

Gurgaon: Mr.Milkman by EverAg, India’s SaaS, has reported an increment of 12% in its milk throughput in 2022 compared to 2021. Last year, from January to December, the company facilitated the sale of milk worth Rs 117 Crores through its platform while, this year till December, they will be touching Rs 130 crores.

Apart from milk, the top-selling value-added products for its clients have been bread and buttermilk, followed by ghee, dahi (yogurt), paneer, butter, and cheese.

Compared to 2021, Mr.Milkman by EverAg has reported an incremental jump in the sale of bread and buttermilk on its platform, which grew by 125% & 135%, respectively. Furthermore, the sale of ghee increased by 22.44%, dahi by 40%, paneer by 9.27%, butter by 29.10%, and cheese by 15.55%. Not only dairy products but the demand for coconut water also increased on the platform phenomenally this year.

“In the last two years, there was a significant drop in the consumption from higher-value dairy products to lower-value products across India. But this year has been good. Our revenues have gone up significantly. In 2023, we will introduce new solutions to our software products,” says the company’s Co-Founder & CEO, Samarth Setia.

Mr. Milkman by EverAg is a dairy tech player in India, having more than 100,000+ subscribers on its app today. From the farm to the end consumer, the real-time analytics platform tracks all sales data, provides a complete performance overview, and enables informed business decisions.