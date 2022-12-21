Urban Company partners with NSDC to skill thousands of freshers

Under the programme, freshers will be skilled to become salon, spa and Massage workers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, appliance repair people, and cleaning and pest control professionals

Mumbai: The Urban Company has renewed its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to skill thousands of freshers in various vocational skills. The freshers will be trained to become salon, spa & massage workers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, appliance repair technicians, and cleaning and pest control professionals. The freshers will undergo skills training and get digital certification.

The company had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC in 2019 which enabled all Urban Company service professionals to be Skill India certified.

All the partners who will join the platform under the Scheme for Market Led Fee Based Services program by NSDC will also be available on the Skill India portal (SIP). All the partners will be provided co-branded digital certificates upon completion of the training and clearing assessment.

The partnership agreement was signed by Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC and Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and co-founder, Urban Company.

Commenting on the development, Ved Mani Tiwari said, “With the core purpose of providing opportunities to All through the Skills for All vision, NSDC is partnering with Urban Company to train thousands of unskilled workers into blue-collar skilled microentrepreneurs.”

Commenting on behalf of the Urban Company Abhiraj Bhal said, “Skilling, reskilling and upskilling the country’s youth to enable them to become micro-entrepreneurs and earn sustainable livelihood is of paramount importance. And in this, our partnership with NSDC becomes all the more crucial.”

To upskill service partners both on technical and soft skills, Urban Company has made significant investments of up to Rs 150 crores in its training and skilling program since 2014. The training programs range from seven days to 45 days, depending on the candidate’s skill level and profession chosen. The company operates over 100 training centres across the country and has an in-house team of 200+ full time trainers.