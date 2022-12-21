The senior-level appointments are in line with the brand’s future ambition and growth strategy

Mumbai: D2C Athleisure brand BlissClub has made two top level-appointments– Shikha Gupta as creative director and Pamela Lee as vice president – product.

Gupta joins BlissClub after a brief stint at Slice- one. Prior to this, she led in-house creative efforts for Swiggy and its house of brands, including Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie among others.

In her new role, Gupta will be tasked with supporting the team’s ambitions to make BlissClub one of India’s most loved and trusted brands.

“BlissClub’s vision to enable women to discover the joy of movement is something I relate to on so many levels that I can’t believe I get paid to be a part of it. I’m hoping that by the end of the year to come, the brand is the most celebrated in India,” said Shikha.

Pamela Lee previously worked at Lululemon Athletica. Prior to this, she focused on the luxury goods sector at Marc Jacobs Collection (LVMH) and Saint Laurent (Kering).

Pamela is one of the early investors in BlissClub. She will be heading the product and manufacturing strategy. In this role, her task is to open various categories and offer technical expertise and launch new fits and designs especially tailormade for Indian women.

“BlissClub’s mission is inspiring. I’m beyond excited to be a part of this world-class team,” said Pamela.

BlissClub, a homegrown Indian Brand is into active life wear for women. It is a Linkedin Top start-up for 2022. Founded in 2020 by ISB alum Minu Margeret, BlissClub has raised $20.25 million till date. Its latest series A round of $18M in May 2022 was led by Eight Roads Ventures & Elevation Capital & $3M in debt from Stride Ventures. This fundraise comes less than a year after BlissClub raised $2.25M in seed funding from Elevation Capital in May 2021.