Pantaloons opens at Urban Square Mall, Udaipur

New Delhi: Pantaloons opened its new store at Urban Square Mall, Udaipur in Rajasthan. The store spans three floors of the mall and is the first store to open in the mall. Pantaloons has leased 13,203 sq. ft. of space in the mall on a rental and revenue sharing basis.

Commenting on the opening Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group, said, “With the opening of Pantaloons, we have been constantly delivering on our promises to give our customers the finest commercial retail destination in Udaipur. Pantaloons is a renowned name in the lifestyle world, and we are happy to welcome it to Urban Square Mall.”

Urban Square Mall is a mixed-use commercial project developed by commercial realty major Bhumika Group. Besides Pantaloons, more than 75 brands have leased spaces in the mall. “Approximately 95% of the retail spaces have been booked. Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Reliance and Smash are a few prominent brand names on the list,” said the brand in a release.

Apart from retail stores, Urban Square Mall-I also has a six-screen multiplex, a gaming zone, a Go Carting Zone and a Haat Bazaar. Spread across 1.8 million sq. ft., the mall has been divided into two phases. Since Phase 1 of Urban Square Mall has been opened to visitors, the mall has been attracting high footfall, positive customer feedback and reviews, the release further said.

Bhumika Group is a real estate developer in Rajasthan and with a strong base in the commercial real estate sector. The Group also has plans to expand in cities of the country like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer & Delhi NCR and other Tier 2 cities.