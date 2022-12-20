QSR chain Ajay’s coming soon to Ahmedabad, North Gujarat

Ajay’s began in Navsari and has established 123 outlets in 37 cities in just over two years. The master franchise in Ahmedabad is Ajay’s third in Gujarat after Surat and Vadodara

Mumbai: Ajay’s Takeaway Food, a fast-growing chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), has appointed a master franchise in Ahmedabad as part of its plans to expand in the north Gujarat region.

“Ahmedabad is the financial capital and the biggest city of Gujarat. Moreover, having a presence in Ahmedabad will also allow us to easily expand to Gandhinagar, Mehsana and other cities in north Gujarat, where the concept of fast food is catching up,” said Jaideep Solanki, Co-founder of Ajay’s Takeaway Food.

Ajay’s, which began in Navsari, a small city in south Gujarat, has established 123 outlets in 37 cities in just over two years. The master franchise in Ahmedabad is Ajay’s third in Gujarat after Surat and Vadodara.

“Once the state (Gujarat) is fully covered, we will also start expanding to other states,” added Ajay Solanki, Co-founder of Ajay’s Takeaway Food.

From just 13 outlets in July 2020, the QSR chain has expanded to 123 outlets and is also gearing up to tap the Saurashtra and Kutch markets. Ajay’s will be closing its Rajkot master franchise soon.