Biggies Burger opens Gourmet café in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Biggies Burger, a cafe and fast-food retail enterprise has recently launched its gourmet burger café in Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru.

“Biggies Burger has been constantly striving to bring out the best for the consumers. The launch of our gourmet burger café will mark a new milestone in the history of Biggies Burger as this is our new phase towards bringing out a new experience for our patrons,” said Biraja Prasad Rout, Founder of Biggies Burger.

Biggies Burger’s launched its first outlet in 2011in Bengaluru introducing Indian consumers to grilled burgers. It has sold 7 million burgers so far.

The brand currently operates 130+ stores in 28 cities in 14 states across India.

The company later came up with the idea of localized menus soon after it started expanding across India which became a popular model in QSR franchising enabling QSR business enthusiasts in not only tier I cities but also those that wanted to enter tier II and III cities. Biggies Burger raised seed round funding recently for its expansion across tier II and III cities.