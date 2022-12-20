RankaJewellers launches Vivarambh, Pune’s biggest bridal jewelry lounge

Situated at RankaJewellers’ PCMC store in Pune, the new Vivarambh lounge is spread across 5000 sq ft.

New Delhi: Indian jewellery brand RankaJewellers has launched a fine bridal

jewellery lounge, Vivarambh. Located at Ranka’s PCMC store in Pune, Vivarambh Lounge by Ranka is spread across 5,000 square feet.

Targeting new-age brides, the launch offers gold jewellery collections designed in the signature Ranka style.

“We offer exquisite bridal jewellery that is sure to appeal to the bride and her family, all under one roof. We are confident that with the variety, design and convenience that we offer, the Vivarambh Lounge will be the most coveted destination for brides who are shopping for their bridal jewellery trousseau,” said Tejpal Ranka, conceptualizer of Vivarambh.

The Vivarambh lounge will have a dedicated team to help brides through their jewellery shopping. Furthermore, it will also have a hair and makeup stylist at the store to help brides match their looks with the jewellery.

The company claims that the Vivarambh by Ranka store is by far the biggest in Pune.

With 12 stores across Pune, RankaJewellers is known for its ethnic designs. Launched in 1879 by Shri Pukhraj Ranka, the business is now run by the sixth generation of Rankas.

RankaJewellers was founded in 1879 and later re-established by Shri Pukhraj

Ranka in 1966. With over 143 years in the business, the brand has expanded from just gold and silver to platinum and diamonds.