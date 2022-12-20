Victoria’s Secret opens its second store in India

The second Victoria’s Secret store is at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. Its first store opened at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai in September

New Delhi: American lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret opened its second store in India and its first in Delhi. The new store opened at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Prior to the new store’s opening, the brand had a pop-up preview in the mall that was unveiled in October.

The store opened with an event witnessing the presence of many Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and some renowned fashion influencers and stylists.

The brand is offering a luxurious collection of lingerie, apparel and beauty products at its new store.

The fashion brand opened its first store in India in the month of September at Phoenix Palladium mall, Mumbai.

Victoria’s Secret plans to open its next retail store in Bengaluru and further plans to open 8 to 10 exclusive retail stores in the country in the next 3-5 years.

Furthermore, the beauty and lingerie brand launched its online beauty store last year in India with a plan to have a dedicated e-commerce store. It is now expanding in the country with an omni-channel strategy. The e-commerce launch featured the brand’s accessories and fragrances and the brick-and-mortar store is the second launch of its signature lingerie lines.

Victoria’s Secret tied up with the Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. to bring its franchisee to India. The Apparel Group has brought other international fashion brands to the country as well. These include Beverly Hills Polo Club, ALDO, ALDO Accessories, Charles and Keith, La Senza, Inglot, and Bath&Body Works.

Victoria’s Secret is a leading speciality retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. The brand has over 1,350 retail stores across the world. It employs a predominantly female workforce of more than 25,000. The brand claims to have the largest team of specialty-trained bra fit experts worldwide.