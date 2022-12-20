Online retail has given us a hike of 25%: Rahul Bhalla, Latin Quarters

Online has helped Latin Quarters reach a wider and newer audience, augmenting its predominantly offline presence, according to CEO Rahul Bhalla

By Bhavishya Bir

Latin Quarters, a home-grown high-fashion retail apparel brand, has expanded its presence on online channels after being one of the leading players offline with 225 stores. This expansion has proven to be beneficial for the brand as it saw massive growth due to online sales.

Being an offline-first brand, the brand used online only as a liquidation channel until the pandemic struck, explained Rahul Bhalla, CEO and co-founder of Latin Quarters.

Although the pandemic-induced lockdown didn’t affect the brand’s sales to a large extent, it did give the brand a new perspective on using the online channel.

“Post-COVID-19, the scenario changed.We have understood the importance of online retail and doubled the inventory exclusively for online channels.This has led to a hike of 25% in online sales,” he said adding that offline retail still dominates the brand’s sales distribution.

However, the brand is now looking to expand its online sales channel by increasing the inventory flow and introducing exclusive collections for digital customers.

In addition, to focus on online, the brand is stitching more digital elements into its business. For instance, it has incorporated several technologies such as CAD design, Retail Pro andZoho for omnichannel inventory management to help the brand transform into a successful omnichannel player.

Future plans

Having become a Rs 100 crore brand in 2019-2020 from a single store, Latin Quarters has come a long way. “We started with a dream to create a global fashion brand that can provide the latest trends in premium quality at an affordable price point. We succeeded in our approach in India and plan to expand our horizons globally through a multi-brand platform,” said Bhalla.

The brand is also trying to foray into other categories and has plans to launch a new athleisure line for the younger audience.

The brand is working on its offering for the New Year, informed Bhalla. For the upcoming SS’23 collection, the brand’s range will include an amalgamation of bold silhouettes in pastel hues and ditsy prints inspired by the runway trends of the season, he added.

“Heavy cargo, polka dots, cropped jackets, ombre fabrics, DIY denim and fringes are some of the trends that will be spotted in 2023,” said Bhalla, who is excited about what the omnichannel future holds for Latin Quarters.