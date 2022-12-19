Chai Sutta Bar opens a new outlet in Rajasthan

Tea chain, Chai Sutta Bar opens its 16th outlet in Rajasthan with plans to stretch its franchise business in the international market

New Delhi: Indore-based tea chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) opened a new outlet in Dholpur. Situated at GT road, Dholpur, this is its 16th outlet in Rajasthan.

“It’s a proud moment for us as we open our doors for the people of Dholpur. Rajasthan is more than just a desert. It’s a tourism gem and jewel and we are fortunate enough to open our outlet in such a tourism and culturally rich state of Rajasthan. We are very excited to bring our authentic Chai Sutta Bar Experience,” said Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar.

“We want to spread the taste of kulhad chai around the world, and our ‘Desh ki Mitti’ should be recognized globally,” added Dubey.

While expanding rapidly in the local market, the company is also looking to stretch its franchise business in the international market. CSB has already established a firm in the United Kingdom in order to quickly expand into the markets of the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

The brand is known for its work towards the upliftment of potter communities, orphans, and differently able people from below the poverty line section of society by generating employment opportunities.

Chai Sutta Bar Private Limited is a chai and beverage serving company founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. The first outlet opened in Indore. Today, the beverage chain is present in 190 cities with more than 425 outlets.