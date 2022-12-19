Borzo intends Pune to become one of its biggest city markets in Maharashtra after Mumbai and expects the city to contribute 10% to revenue in its first year of full scale operations

Pune: Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), an intra-city courier delivery service, announced that it will strengthen its delivery service in Western India with a strong focus on Pune. Borzo will serve across Pune and will focus on SMEs, D2C, and e-commerce brands in the Pune market. Borzo will increase marketing spends in Pune and integrate its technology, API and delivery partner network at a larger scale to channelize B2B and B2C deliveries.

Borzo is planning to service all the pin codes in Pune with a delivery fleet of more than 2000 riders and aims to increase the delivery partner network in Pune by 3X in 2023. The company intends Pune to become one of its biggest city markets in Maharashtra after Mumbai and expects the city to contribute 10% to revenue in its first year of full-scale operations.

The increased focus on Pune is a part of the long-term expansion strategy of Borzo to integrate city markets in various States and UTs which comes at the back of Borzo’s growth in India.

“We are targeting and expanding in high potential including upcoming metros, Tier II and Tier III cities. Beginning Q3 FY 22-23 Borzo will target Pune’s B2B and B2C market by increasing marketing spends, onboarding delivery partners, API integrations and Tech support. We expect that our strong focus in Pune in the next 4 Quarters will contribute 10% to Borzo’s India growth” said Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India.



In India, Borzo services are also available in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore and Chandigarh. It serves all pin codes in these cities. The company also caters to businesses in distant locations around Mumbai, such as Kalyan, or Vasai-Virar, and, in Delhi, it serves satellite cities with booming economies, such as Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Borzo is a global delivery service that enables intra-city delivery for businesses. The services are available in 9 countries in Asia and Latin America, and are used by over 2 million customers ranging from individuals to enterprises with the main focus on SMEs. Over 2 million couriers perform more than 2 million deliveries a month through Borzo.