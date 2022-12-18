NIVEA ropes in actyv.ai to transformation its supply chain

Through the collaboration will enable NIVEA to onboard and offboard credible suppliers and distributors, assess the financial fitness of its partners, and protect revenue through buy now pay later

Bengaluru: NIVEA, a German personal care brand that specializes in skin and body care has announced a partnership with actyv.ai, a software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in the integration of B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) and insurance services to transform its supply chain ecosystem.

Through the collaboration, which is branded as “Nivcore” and “Finfit,” actyv.ai’s platform will enable NIVEA to onboard and offboard credible suppliers and distributors, assess the financial fitness of its partners, and protect revenue through BNPL.

“actyv.ai aims to enable and empower global companies with path-breaking technology platform that focuses on digitizing and transforming partner engagements,” said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai.

Powered by its scoring model, actyv.ai has assessed over 85% of NIVEA’s suppliers and distributors and has recorded a substantial reduction in partner attrition resulting and consistent business growth.

NIVEA is a modern skin-care brand founded in 1882 by Paul Carl Beiersdorf and owned by the Hamburg-based company Beiersdorf Global AG. As of 2022, the brand value of Nivea has raised approximately 6.8 billion U.S. dollars.