The Man Company: 2.7X conversion rates with live commerce

How The Man Company partnered with live commerce platform Firework to reinvent its digital customer engagement powered by human connection

The Man Company, a leading men’s personal care DTC brand specialises in a range of chemical-free grooming products. In addition to being available online through its own website, leading marketplaces and social platforms, the brand is available at more than 2,000 offline touchpoints across 50 cities. It has 30 exclusive outlets and is available at 500 salons across India, including Enrich, LOOKS, Toni & Guy, Headmasters, and Bodycraft.

The Business Need

The pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transformation in retail. With consumers spending more time on digital platforms, online purchases took centre stage. Retail brands, big and small, found it imperative to bolster their presence in the digital world – through marketplaces, social media platforms, and their own digital properties (website and mobile application). The Man Company endeavoured to transform its DTC platform into a new-age, dynamic digital storefront.

The Challenge Retail Brands faced several challenges, such as – bringing their in-store experience to the digital world, differentiating their marketing strategies from competitors, boosting customer engagement, and revving up growth metrics, to name a few. The Man Company, too, was on the journey to find the piece of this puzzle.

The Approach

To embark on this journey of improvement, The Man Company partnered with Firework, a leading live commerce and omnichannel digital transformation platform. The Man Company leveraged Firework’s live commerce solutions to create immersive experiences on their digital storefront.

Mobile-friendly swipe-able experience: The Man Company could now boast of a modern, mobile-friendly ’swipe-able experience‘ on its website. Firework brought Tik- tok-style video capability to The Man Company’s website and app to encourage customers to browse and discover the product range through short video carousels.

Supercharged conversion with short, shoppable videos: Firework integrated sophisticated shoppable video technology with short videos to enable The Man Company’s customers to get in-depth product details and transact live while viewing the videos.

Walled garden creator experiences on-site: The Man Company was able to tap into creator-led experiences and engagement on the website/ mobile application through short videos with full control over first-party data.

The Impact

The Man Company was able to become an Early Adopter in the DTC space to integrate shoppable videos on its digital storefront. The company recorded a 2.7X increase in their conversion rate with live commerce.

By bringing Firework’s live commerce capabilities to its customer engagement strategy, The Man Company was able to:

● Create a next-gen on-site user experience

● Enhance and enrich its customer engagement touchpoints

● Boost conversions with digitally-native experiences

● Tap into influencer/ creator popularity to drive on-site product conversations

Quote

As a next-gen DTC brand, we are focused on driving growth and conversions through immersive customer engagement experiences. With Firework, we’re able to bring back human connection in the digital space where next-generation consumers shop. We have been able to successfully up our digital customer engagement game with Firework’s robust suite of livstream shopping offerings.

Arpit Upadhyay, Business Lead – eCommerce, The Man Company

About Firework

Firework was founded by Vincent Yang and Jerry Luk as a live commerce and omnichannel digital transformation platform for the open web. Leveraging shoppable video, live streaming commerce, and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale.

It provides deep technology infrastructure to help brands create immersive video-first engagement experiences across the customer journey – from discovery to consideration to purchase.

Today, Firework works with more than 600 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers, and media publishers and is backed by some of the leading investors in the world including Softbank, IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and GSR Ventures.