Tech icon of the week: Ajit Kolhe, VIP Industries Ltd.

In a weekly series, India retailing brings you a feature of India’s key retail tech icons. Kicking off with Ajit Kolhe, Head IT at VIP Industries Ltd.

A survey of 1,420 IT executives across the Europe, Asia and the Middle East found that there has been a 59% rise in investment in technology by retailers during 2022. Respondents in the survey revealed that over the next 12-18 months, they planned to invest in the cloud (75%), security (57%) and digital transformation (48%).

In 2021, Deloitte quizzed 50 senior retail executives across multiple subsectors about their priorities over the next 12 months. Reimagining the workforce, supply chain resiliency, and digital revolution emerged among the top three. Despite the difference in functional areas, it boils down to investment in technology.

Big Box retailers are even going a step ahead and investing in technologies like Metaverse which are still in their nascency. For instance, Reliance’s Jio Platforms invested $15 million in the ‘Metaverse’ by buying a 25% stake in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup.

There’s no denying the fact that technology is central to every retailer’s growth story. No exception.

The rising importance of technology in transforming and growing the business has changed the roles of those in-charge of tech operations in a retail business and expectations about them.

No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are fair and square in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business.

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology.

Ajit Kolhe

With an experience of 20+ years, Kolhe has worked and helped multiple companies to grow their business, by being a business excellence professional, strategist, leader, solution architect.

With enthusiastic, self-motivated, and entrepreneurial approach, he has been an effective communicator and team leader with strong analytical, problem solving & organizational abilities. He possesses a flexible & detail-oriented attitude.

Roles & Responsibilities

Heading IT applications

IT Strategy, service management and audits

Supply chain planning, optimization and execution

SAP implementation & Project management

IT infrastructure, security, compliance and governance

Digital Technologies: – IoT, Analytics, AR/VR, Mobility, Cloud and Plant

Automation

Enterprise Applications: – SAP, DMS, CRM, SRM, MES & PLM

Education

Indian Institute of Technology

MTech

Tata Management Training Centre

Leadership Development Program

IIM Bangalore

Certification Program for Business Managers in General Management

Government Engineering College, Amravati

Bachelor of Engineering

Skills

SAP implementation

IT infrastructure management

Business intelligence

Internet of things

Vendor management

SAP

Career History & Experience