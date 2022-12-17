The newly launched Bespoke collection will include a variety of shirts, kurtas, bundis, bandhgalas, trousers, and accessories like pocket squares

Bengaluru: The House of Angadi has launched a new line of menswear garments called Bespoke by Advaya Men. The collection will include a variety of shirts, kurtas, bundis, bandhgalas, trousers, and accessories like pocket squares. The collection is available in both Angadi Heritage, Ashoka Pillar and Angadi Galleria Sadashivnagar, Bangalore along with private appointments across the country on request.

In 2010, Angadi launched its design label Advaya. Further retail and expansion plans included selling Advaya through other luxury multi-designer stores nationwide and the launch of its own e-commerce platform.