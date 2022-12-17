Zomato adds regional flavour to its app; offers 9 regional languages

In addition to Hindi, Zomato app will also be available in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu

Bengaluru: Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has announced that its app is now available in Hindi, along with some regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“We deliver food in more than 1,000 cities across India. In addition to the food and climate, every region and city has its own unique dialect and language that changes as we move across different parts. We want to offer this personal touch to the Zomato app, so it’s more relatable for our customers,” said a Zomato spokesperson.

“An elderly person living in Guntur should feel just as comfortable ordering food as a tech-savvy 18-year-old living in Gurugram,” he added.

Zomato delivers more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app. Hindi contributes to 54% and Tamil, to 11% of these orders currently. The rest are growing rapidly, the company said in a statement.

Zomato is a fast-growing restaurant discovery platform, established in 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah. It currently serves 10,000 cities across 36 countries having 1.2 million popular restaurants with 80 million foodies every month.

The company also reported that its net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter, from Rs 429.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year. Read more about it here.