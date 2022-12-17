JioMart, Myntra, Head Up for Tails, Plum Goodness, Uber, Marks & Spencer, IIFL Securities and Paytm among India’s Digital Commerce Leaders at the Images E-commerce Awards 2022

Bengaluru: Some of India’s most exciting e-commerce companies and brands were honoured late evening today at the debut edition of IMAGES E-commerce Awards (IEA). Organised by IMAGES Group and attended by the C-Suite of India’s digital commerce, retail and technology sectors. The glittering awards ceremony conferred recognition on brands and companies representing a wide universe of e-commerce businesses in India.

JioMart, Myntra, Head Up for Tails, Plum Goodness, Uber, Pee Safe, Croma, Marks & Spencer, IIFL Securities, and Paytm, among others, were the awardees who represented a wide spectrum of industries and sectors: Beauty & Wellness, BFSI, Leisure, Digital Wallets, CDIT, Fashion & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage, Travel & Hospitality, and more.

The awards ceremony formed the grand finale for Asia’s largest eCommerce intelligence event — Internet Commerce Summit 2022 — which was held over 13 and 14 December at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

IMAGES eCommerce Awards (IEA) are India’s first-ever recognitions for excellence in eCommerce innovation and acknowledge out-of-the-box inventiveness and future-oriented strategies and customer experiences delivered by digital commerce and omnichannel brands and retailers. The nomination process involved a stringent audit by a Jury Panel comprising some of India’s leading analysts and arbiters of retail, technology, customer insight and innovation.

The jurors included Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director, Asbiverse Group, Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head, Anarock, Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail, CBRE South Asia, Jonathan Yach, mRICS, Independent Advisor, Nandini Kelkar, Director Customer Research, Frost & Sullivan (MEASA), Naveen Malpani, Partner and Sector Leader – Consumer and Retail, Grant Thornton Bharat, Rachit Mathur, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Shubranshu Pani, Treta Advisory, Sumit Chopra, Director Research Analysis, Globaldata, Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-nomics, Saloni Nangia, President & CEO, Technopak Advisors, and KS Narayanan, Industry Expert.

Commenting on the awards, Bhavesh Pitroda, Director & CEO, IMAGES Group said, “The Indian e-commerce market is predicted to grow by 21.5%, reaching USD 74.8 billion in value, and is expected to touch USD 350 billion by 2030. Acceleration in digital literacy and rising innovation in e-commerce are levelling the market for new players to enter while churning out exciting and digitally powered disruptive business models. The IMAGES e-commerce Awards 2022 reflect the unstoppable momentum of digital commerce in India and acknowledge the stunning innovation at work in this area.”

Awardees’ List: IMAGES eCommerce Awards 2022

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Beauty & Wellness

Plum Goodness

Upakarma Ayurveda

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: CDIT

Croma

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Food & Beverage

Something’s Brewing

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Digital First Apparel Brand

Mad Over Print

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Digital First Accessories Brand

DailyObjects

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Omnichannel Fashion Retailer

Marks & Spencer

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Speciality

Heads Up for Tails

thinKitchen™- 850

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Leisure & Gift

Woodfeather x Top Gun Maverick

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Travel & Hospitality

Uber

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

IIFL Securities

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Marketing and Customer Reach

TTK Prestige

Haus and Kinder

IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year: Omnichannel Capability

Apollo Pharmacy

Pee Safe

IMAGES Excellence Awards

JioMart for e-Store

Paytm for Digital Wallet

Hackerhelps Education for EdTech

Myntra for Fashion & Lifestyle Marketplace