The New Shop launches a programme to help front-end employees become store owner

Through the ‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ initiative, New Shop aims to create entrepreneurial opportunities for its store managers to help them become store owners

New Delhi: The New Shop, an omnichannel convenience commerce company, has announced the winners of its ‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ initiative. Through this program, the brand has been selecting its store managers and training them so that they can progress in their career trajectory and eventually become store owners.

The move is aligned with the company’s vision of contributing to India’s economic growth and boosting the entrepreneurial ecosystem both within and outside the company.

“This is a platform through which we have been able to identify great entrepreneurial talent within our organisation. Not only will they be our business partners, but they will also have financial security and a progressive future. They will further motivate our employees to dream big and inspire others to work hard to achieve their goals and never give up,” said Aastha Almast, Co-Founder of The NEW Shop.

“The idea behind this concept is simple- the more entrepreneurs, the more employment opportunities,” he added.

This initiative has been helpful in curbing high attrition rates of blue and grey-collar employees within The New Shop, a challenge that has plagued the retail industry since the beginning.

The New Shop is an omnichannel convenience commerce platform with retail and online stores that offer food, FMCG, essential services, and hyperlocal deliveries. The New Shop offers franchise-as-a-service to upgrade 70 Million traditional shopkeepers to help them build a successful retail business in convenience retail fueled by the modern consumer’s need.