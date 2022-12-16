IRIS Home Fragrances Launch Exclusive Glitter Range this Christmas

The new Glitter range by IRIS Home Fragrances is available at all IRIS Aroma Boutiques across Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune as well as on its e-commerce platforms

Bengaluru: IRIS Home Fragrances, the lifestyle and wellness brand of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, has launched a new Glitter range this Christmas. The brand’s new collection includes Candles, tapers and reed diffusers, gold luster, etc. The collection is available at all IRIS Aroma Boutiques across Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune.

Speaking of the Glitter range, Kiran Ranga, MD and master fragrance creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, ”As a company, we focus on fragrance and form design to elevate the experience of fine-living, luxury and well-being. This collection will create a lasting and fragrant memory for the customers.”

IRIS Aroma Boutiques offers fragrance potpourri, floral bouquets, and fragrance-votive candles. Customized gift sets, which include aromatic candles and fragrance sachets. They also offer Bath & Body Kit that comprises moisturizing soaps, body butter, and body spray.

IRIS Home Fragrance Christmas Collection is also available across various hypermarkets in many cities. The collection’s pricing ranges from Rs 3,00 to Rs 2,000.

Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group headquartered in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is known for its flagship brand Cycle. The NR Group is vertically integrated into the fragrance domain. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts.