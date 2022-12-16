Instor India appoints Prashant Jain as Chief Operating Officer

Prashant Jain will lead the growth of Instor’s retail, industrial and warehouse fixtures ecosystem, including operations, manufacturing, customer acquisition and onboarding, business operations and strategy, and channel partnerships

Pune: Instor India, a provider of retail, industrial and specialized fixtures, has appointed Prashant Jain as the company’s new chief operating officer. Prashant has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, specifically in the expansion of COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) and FOCO (Franchise Owned Company Operated).

Speaking at his appointment, Ritika Mehta, director, Instor by Kider India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Prashant’s appointment couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, as he will help guide the company through this transformative period. In this role, he will lead the growth of Instor’s retail, industrial and warehouse fixtures ecosystem, including operations, manufacturing, customer acquisition and onboarding, business operations and strategy, dealers and channel partnerships, and most importantly, improving customer experience.”

On his appointment, Prashant Jain said, “I am excited to join Instor by Kider India’s team and take on this new challenge and responsibility. The retail industry is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years with the advent of hybrid business models. I look forward to increasing our market share, focusing on innovation, research, and development of new product categories and business verticals.”

Jain has been a retail industry veteran for many years and has headed a global retail and manufacturing company as the Vice-President.

Instor by Kider India Pvt. Ltd. is a retail store fixtures and specialized solutions company, offering modern retail fixtures, fire and steel doors, healthcare products, smart warehousing solutions, hospitality solutions, custom product design, and other specialized fixtures and solutions for industrial and automotive applications.