Nivea parent company Beiersdorf gets ‘Triple A’ sustainability rating by CDP

Hamburg: International nonprofit organisation CDP has recognised the sustainability efforts by Beiersdorf AG, the company that makes Nivea among other skin care products. The German multinational company has been recognized for its leadership in target setting, performance, and transparency in the areas of climate change, forests, and water security, earning it a place on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for all three dimensions.

“We have made great efforts around the globe over the past years to drive the transformation of our business. CDP’s triple-A rating is a tribute to our efforts to become leading in our industry in environmental sustainability, not only in ambitious target setting but also in taking action and being transparent,” said Vincent Warnery CEO of Beiersdorf.

Based on data collected by CDP on climate change, forests, and water security for 2022 from more than 15,000 companies, Beiersdorf is one of twelve companies to receive a triple-A.

“We have set ourselves an extremely ambitious climate target: an absolute 30 % reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2025, and our group’s climate targets are validated by the Science Based Target Initiative. We have made great progress since 2018. We managed to reduce emissions by 12.7% across all areas, despite the company’s growth,” said Jean-François Pascal, Vice President Corporate Sustainability at Beiersdorf.

Beiersdorf AG develops and markets skin care products and self-adhesive product solutions. The company owns international brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie, and Hansaplast/Elastoplast.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €7,627 million as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €933 million in the fiscal year 2021.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.