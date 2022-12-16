Modicare Ltd. honoured its top performing consultants

The D2C major felicitated more than 150 millionaires from across the country for achieving the million milestone at an event in Kolkata

Kolkata: Modicare Ltd., one of India’s direct-selling companies, honoured its top performing consultants at the marquee The Millionaire Club event held recently. More than 150 millionaires from across the country were celebrated for achieving this milestone at the event hosted in Kolkata. The Millionaire Club event was attended by over 1200 Modicare consultants from different parts of the country.

Modicare Ltd. has been in the business for 26 years and is the pioneer of direct selling in India. The brand has exponentially stepped up its presence in the state by expanding to more than 1,000 distribution centres.

Samir Kumaar Modi, founder and managing director, Modicare Ltd., said, “Recently, we recognised over 150 of our top performing consultants from across the country, who have made a mark for themselves. Our focus continues to be the empowerment of people at all levels. It is my mission to ensure we have more and more consultants joining the Millionaire Club every year.”

Prior to this launch, Modicare Ltd. had also launched a range of ‘Sci-Vedic’ products that are an amalgamation of Ayurveda and Science.