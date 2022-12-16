Zara to debut beauty and cosmetics business in India this month

Zara Beauty shopping experience will include integrated virtual ‘try on’ features at Zara.com and at its store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi

New Delhi: Spanish multi-national retail clothing chain, Zara has announced that it is debuting its Beauty collection In India this month. IndiaRetailing.com had broken the news of Zara’s plans to bring its beauty and cosmetics business to India. Read about it here.

Zara Beauty will offer a differentiated shopping experience that includes integrated virtual ‘try on’ features at Zara.com and currently at its store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi with more stores across India to follow.

The Beauty Collection on offer has developed with the creative direction of British makeup artist Diane Kendal, who has created some of New York, Paris, and Milan’s certain significant runway looks.

“Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all. Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties,” said Diane Kendal.

“Our goal was to create something truly inclusive in which many can participate – innovative products with a playful, personal and individualistic character, all made with high-performance ingredients and true color innovation,” said Eva Lopez-Lopez, Beauty Director of Zara.

New York and Paris-based creative agency, Baron & Baron, has developed the custom packaging for Zara Beauty. “Instead of gearing their concept towards specific targeted markets, which is something very common in the beauty industry, Zara has opted to cover the entire market with a groundbreaking line that is flexible with its products to obtain any look for any beauty,” said Fabien Baron, founder of Baron & Baron.

For Inditex Group, the parent company of Zara, India is an important market. Last month, IndiaRetailing.com had reported that Zara is planning to introduce its home products in India as well. Read more about it, here.

Zara is a Spanish clothing retailer based in Galicia, Spain. Founded by Amancio Ortega in 1975, it is the flagship chain store of the Inditex group. The fashion group also owns brands such as Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates over 2,220 stores and is present in 88 countries.