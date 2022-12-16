Wow! Momo enters Dehradun

With the new outlet at Pacific mall in Dehradun Wow Momo is now present in 26 cities

Dehradun: Kolkata-based fast food chain Wow! Momo has opened its latest outlet at Pacific Mall in Dehradun. With the new outlet, Wow Momo is now present in 26 cities. Launched in August 2008, the brand has more than 490 outlets across India.

The outlet will be COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) as is the brand’s philosophy since its launch 14 year ago. The company manages everything from buying food materials to processing the final making and delivering them and has a central cloud kitchen in every city.

Recently, in October of 2022, Wow! Momo opened a digital outlet in the metaverse, becoming the latest brand in a legion of global and Indian brands that expect metaverse to become the next frontier of e-commerce. The brand can be seen on a new metaverse platform called Festemverse, it is a platform that curates festivals of India across the year.