Shoppers Stop opens new store in Faridabad

New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has launched its new store in Faridabad. Located at Sector 12, this is Shoppers Stop’s eighteenth store in Delhi NCR.

The store is approximately 24,753 sq. ft and houses products from over 500 international, national, and exclusive brands spread across multiple categories. Some of the brands the store will stock include Jack and Jones, Levis, Celio, Rare Rabit AND, Vero Moda, ONLY, JJ Kids, Adidas, Puma, RENNE, HUSH PUPPIES, ONLY KIDS among others. The store will be home to beauty brands like L’ Oreal, Maybelline, Sugar, Chambor, My Glamm, Lakme, Colorbar, Burberry, Armani, Bvlgari, Versace, Mont Blanc, Ferragamo and Calvin Klien among others.

Speaking on the launch, Venu Nair, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop Ltd. said, “We are confident that the new Shoppers Stop store in Faridabad will strengthen our retail offering for the fashion-forward citizens of the city, specially capturing the audience that reside in the premium Sector 14, 15, 16 catchment. Following a hyperlocal customer outreach strategy, we have personalized the product offerings at the store basis the customer preferences in different parts of the city.”

The store will offer customers a full Shoppers Stop experience, including access to the Personal Shoppers Lounge and fit and sizing assistance from Personal Shoppers in-store.

Furthermore, the store is kid and senior-citizen-friendly and offers a variety of food and drinks.

With this new store, the brand has enhanced its presence across 101 department stores in 49 cities.