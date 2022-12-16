California-based smoothie and cafe brand Jamba is looking to enter India

Focus Brands LLC, the parent organization of Jamba is exploring partnerships to expand its presence in India

New Delhi: Focus Brands LLC, the parent company of California-based smoothie and café brand Jamba is looking to introduce the brand into the Indian market. In addition to Jamba, the company is also exploring India entry for Carvel, a New York soft-serve ice cream concept, and Auntie Anne’s, a freshly baked pretzel concept.

Focus Brands is in talks with FranGlobal, an international market entry specialist to help facilitate the same.

“The Indian guest is increasingly demanding more aspirational and healthy food and drinks and we feel Jamba is a natural fit in the market,” said Steven Yang, Focus Brands managing director of Asia.

“While Focus Brands does not have a set goal for the number of stores in India, we hope to have our major brands represented in all the major cities in the coming years,” he added.

While the food products in the Focus Brands portfolio are American-born and bred, Focus Brands recognises the need to team up with local franchises to customise their product offerings to integrate regional flavours while maintaining the standard international taste. Franchisee partners maintain the core products and essence of each brand but are given the freedom to experiment with menu offerings or store design to better meet local needs.

“India, with a large consumption market and demand for aspirational product offerings, especially in the fast-growing F&B sector, presents a great opportunity for business expansion through Franchising,” said Venus Barak, CEO of FranGlobal.

Focus Brands is the franchisor or operator of nearly 4,000 stores in the United States and nearly 1,000 stores in 60+ international markets.

FranGlobal is the international business arm of franchising solutions firm, Franchise India Holdings Limited (FIHL). FranGlobal works with various global corporations to help them enter and expand in India and other geographies.