Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., today launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand Independence in Gujarat. Introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad, Independence offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence, which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.

“The brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians,” she added.

The company plans to develop Gujarat as a go-to-market state for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand banking on Reliance’s equity and affinity of Gujarat.

In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.