McDonald’s India – North and East launches ‘I’m lovin’ it Live’ in India

I’m lovin’ it Live is being brought to India in partnership with MTV and was launched by the company’s brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan in Delhi

New Delhi: McDonald’s India – North and East is collaborating with MTV, India’s youth entertainment brand, from Viacom 18to launch McDonald’s global flagship IP – i’mlovin’ it Live in India. Bollywood actor and the brand’s ambassador Kartik Aaryan unveiled i’mlovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 at an event in Delhi on Wednesday.

i’mlovin’ it Live will bring together artists to create some never-heard-before compositions. Eight artists will be a part of this including Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik, Arjun Kanungo, Harrdy Sandhu, ShalmaliKholgade& OAFF. The original compositions will be seen on MTV in a series of 4 episodes. The format was first launched in the United Kingdom, where it was met with huge success.

“I am super excited with i’mlovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavor to use music as a language to connect with people,” said brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan.

“McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i’mlovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East.

Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “i’mlovin’ it Live with MTV is a special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”

Recently, Mcdonald’s North, East India announced that they will the double store count, hire 5,000 employees. Read more here.