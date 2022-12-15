Mamaearth launches 35 exclusive brand outlets in less than 12 months

Digital-first brand Mamaearthis now creating an offline presence and has already opened stores in 15 cities of the country

Gurugram: Mamaearth, a beauty and personal care brand from Honasa Consumer Ltd.opened 35 exclusive brand outlets in less than 12 months. The store launch was spread across 15 cities in India, said the brand in a release.

The brand first launched its exclusive brand outlet in 2021 and since then, there has been steady growth, in terms of scale as well as revenue, the release further said.

After creating a strong online presence, the brand is now creating an offline presence for itself as well with exclusive brand outlets spread across different cities in India. Ankur Chaudhary has been appointed to lead the Executive Brand Outlet (EBO) channel.

“Every brand needs to be selling at places where its consumers shop; that’s why we ventured into exclusive brand stores. While we were already present across multiple points of sale offline through general trade and modern trade outlets, exclusive brand outlets are an extension of our omnichannel strategy. EBOs allow us to create a strong visual connection with the consumers and help us bring the brand promise and experience into the physical world,” said Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

“We launched over 200+ SKUs just this year across baby, face, skin, body care, and colour cosmetics, and EBO formats present a medium to engage with consumers beyond the products. We are hyper customizing this channel, using data from our D2C to create a product assortment conducive to the market, city basis the consumer demands and consumption pattern,” added Alagh.

Being a digital-first brand, Mamaearth offers toxin-free products that are made with natural ingredients. The beauty and personal care brand recently ventured into colour cosmetics with Made Safe Certification with a differentiated proposition of ‘Color Cosmetics with Care’.