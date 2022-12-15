Arrow’s new store launched in Bengaluru’s Konanakunte region

The 1,700 sq. ft. store is Arrow’s 12th exclusive outlet in the city

Bengaluru: Arrow, the menswear brand from the house of Arvind Fashions Ltd., has launched a new store in Konanakunte. With this new addition, the city now hosts 12 exclusive outlets of the brand.

The 1,700 sq. ft store is located in the suburb of Konanakunte, within the Konanakunte Cross Metro Station.

Speaking about the new store, Suman Saha, CEO, Arrow – Arvind Fashions Ltd., said, “The brand is expanding exponentially.” He added, “We are delighted to launch a new store in Bengaluru and to reinforce the new retail identity for Arrow across the city. Our new store in Konanakunte (Falcon City) has an excellent collection of premium menswear to cater to all occasions.”

Launched in India in 1993, Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 1000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India. The menswear brand is strategically increasing its footprint across cities, not just with standalone stores like this one but also with various multi-brand outlets and department stores.